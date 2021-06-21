UBS Group AG Acquires 2,437 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,310,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 145,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NUMG opened at $52.36 on Monday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70.

