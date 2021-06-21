UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of NovoCure worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth $1,143,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $218.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,982.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $228.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.64.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.