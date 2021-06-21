UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Wintrust Financial worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after buying an additional 314,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,707,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,375,000 after buying an additional 515,212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,476,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,195,000 after buying an additional 88,671 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $57,444,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $74.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

