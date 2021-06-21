UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Black Knight worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 53,853 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

