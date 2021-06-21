UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $117.29 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.