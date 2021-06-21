UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,045 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Royal Gold worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,488,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 17,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 147,436 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 146,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 135,004 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $109.31 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.81.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

