UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 49,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $56.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

