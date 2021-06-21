UBS Group AG Has $7.21 Million Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,886 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of KBR worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in KBR by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in KBR by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in KBR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.19 and a beta of 1.37. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

