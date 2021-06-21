UBS Group AG Has $7.31 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

UBS Group AG raised its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of ManpowerGroup worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $113.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.27 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.68.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

