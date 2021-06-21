UBS Group AG Has $7.38 Million Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 971.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,573 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,754,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $422,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

