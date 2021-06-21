UBS Group AG Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

RS stock opened at $150.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

