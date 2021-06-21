UBS Group AG Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.82% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

