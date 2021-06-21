UBS Group AG Has $7.64 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,691 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $62.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

