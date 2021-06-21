UBS Group AG Has $7.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $103.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.69. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

