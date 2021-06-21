UBS Group AG Has $7.82 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,191 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.66% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 33,896 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

