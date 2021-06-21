UBS Group AG Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 106.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,105 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.20% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $645,000.

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $38.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

