UBS Group AG Has $8.06 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,702 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.65% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MQY. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.