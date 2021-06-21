UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,651 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 127,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $107.46 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

