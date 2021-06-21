UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 280.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,686 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 64,945 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

