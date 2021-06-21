UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 139,166 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of NOV worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 139.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $596,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $2,725,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 63.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,176,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after buying an additional 458,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $15.61 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.30.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

