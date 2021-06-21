UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 939,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.09% of Intersect ENT worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,679,000 after purchasing an additional 801,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,121,000 after acquiring an additional 89,386 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 107,455 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 263,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $16.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $541.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

XENT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.