UBS Group AG Purchases 19,193 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUMV. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,550,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,377,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUMV opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

