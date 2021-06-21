UBS Group AG Reduces Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,163 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.00% of SLR Investment worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 337,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SLR Investment by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after acquiring an additional 184,708 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SLR Investment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 67,949 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,961 shares during the period. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a market cap of $809.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.