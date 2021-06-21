UBS Group AG Sells 183,084 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 183,084 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.65% of Innoviva worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 33.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 384,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95,740 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Innoviva by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a current ratio of 98.04. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. The company had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

