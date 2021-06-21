UBS Group AG Sells 44,818 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Gentex worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 6.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Gentex stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

