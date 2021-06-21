UBS Group AG Sells 50,794 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,794 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LW opened at $77.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

