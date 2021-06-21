UBS Group AG Sells 64,623 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,623 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.64% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $258,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $52.30 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.14.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

