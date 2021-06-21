UBS Group AG Sells 68,194 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,194 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of PPD worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPD by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,975,000 after purchasing an additional 781,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PPD by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,874 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PPD by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after purchasing an additional 772,535 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in PPD by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,113,000 after purchasing an additional 516,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,886,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,211,000 after purchasing an additional 233,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on PPD in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

Shares of PPD opened at $46.38 on Monday. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

