UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Webster Financial worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,955,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,249,000 after purchasing an additional 796,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after purchasing an additional 439,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 253,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $52.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

