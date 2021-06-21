UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Commerzbank downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,142. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

