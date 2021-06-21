UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Commerzbank downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,142. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.56.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.
