Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.41

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $114.74 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,473.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.42 or 0.01433229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.97 or 0.00369449 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00013227 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002538 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

