UMA (UMA) Market Cap Hits $539.20 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One UMA coin can now be bought for $8.75 or 0.00026905 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $539.20 million and $22.47 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00055293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.58 or 0.00675142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00078992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,553,731 coins and its circulating supply is 61,621,079 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.