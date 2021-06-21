Unicly Hashmasks Collection Price Down 25% Over Last 7 Days (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market cap of $2.92 million and $4,463.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00051295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00121131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00158514 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,153.80 or 1.00553262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

