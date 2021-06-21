Unifty (NIF) Price Tops $22.74 on Exchanges

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for about $22.74 or 0.00072017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $23.76 million and $2.20 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00115732 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00145681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,603.00 or 1.00105556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,889 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

