Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lessened by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.2% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.31. 62,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,666. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $162.13 and a one year high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

