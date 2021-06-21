Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.53.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.70 on Monday, hitting $217.51. 2,827,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.29. The company has a market capitalization of $144.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $162.13 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $666,000. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.