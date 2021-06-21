uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 3,450 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

QURE traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $32.76. 3,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,160. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.28. uniQure has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $71.45.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that uniQure will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after buying an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after buying an additional 701,599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after buying an additional 477,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,961,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,019,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.