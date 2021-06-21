United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Shares of UPS traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.32. 3,523,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,466. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $177.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $2,638,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 75,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 503.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 18,927 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

