Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.03. 21,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,375. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 289.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 40.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $1,235,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.