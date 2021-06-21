UREEQA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $79,872.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. UREEQA has a market cap of $754,946.00 and $79,872.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

