UREEQA (URQA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96,019.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. UREEQA has a market cap of $730,140.73 and approximately $96,019.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00117540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00147558 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,805.48 or 0.99687743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002676 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars.

