US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for US Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. US Foods has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.96.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $86,143,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 112.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,260 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $81,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in US Foods by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,249,000 after buying an additional 2,210,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $58,701,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,252 shares of company stock worth $6,399,812 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

