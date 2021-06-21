USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $60,625.12 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of USNA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.76. 3,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $107.85.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $13,640,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,482,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 74,969 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,880,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
