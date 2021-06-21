USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $60,625.12 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of USNA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.76. 3,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $13,640,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,482,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 74,969 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,880,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

