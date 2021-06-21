USD Coin (USDC) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $25.00 billion and approximately $4.37 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,901.68 or 0.06012839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00119752 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USD Coin Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 24,990,827,383 coins. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

