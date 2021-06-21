USDK (USDK) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC on major exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.69 million and $272.72 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

