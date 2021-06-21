USDX Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007667 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000252 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

