Utrust Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Utrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000729 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $106.06 million and $9.04 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Utrust has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00056361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00022463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.56 or 0.00681820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00042328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00080757 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

