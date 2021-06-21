UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.33.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. Class will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

