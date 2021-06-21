Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 20,962 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Prologis by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Prologis by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,104,000 after acquiring an additional 984,591 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $119.57 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.14. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

