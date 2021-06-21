Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 233,499 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 233,499 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.32% of New Residential Investment worth $16,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

